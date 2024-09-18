Roma Parts Ways with Head Coach Daniele De Rossi

AS Roma has sacked head coach Daniele De Rossi after failing to secure a win in the first four league matches of the season, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

De Rossi, who had a long tenure as a player at Roma, assumed the coaching role in January following Jose Mourinho's exit. Despite leading the team to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and the Europa League semi-finals, and signing a contract extension until 2027, De Rossi struggled in the new season.

Under his leadership, Roma enhanced their attacking lineup with players like Artem Dovbyk and Matias Soule during the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, the team managed to score only two goals in four games, including three draws and one loss, which prompted the club to make the change.

"Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team," Roma said in a statement. "The club's decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages."

In their recent match, Roma conceded a late equalizer to draw 1-1 with Genoa. They are set to face league leaders Udinese at home on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)