Left Menu

Surendra Harmalkar Wins MCA Apex Council Election

Surendra Harmalkar defeated Deepan Mistry by 90 votes to become an Apex Council member of the Mumbai Cricket Association. Harmalkar received 185 votes. He succeeds Abhay Hadap, who is now the MCA secretary. The association has had three elections recently following the death of its president, Amol Kale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:06 IST
Surendra Harmalkar Wins MCA Apex Council Election
  • Country:
  • India

Surendra Harmalkar triumphed over Deepan Mistry by a margin of 90 votes to secure a position in the Apex Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday.

Harmalkar received 185 votes compared to Mistry's 95 votes, with one vote being declared invalid. Harmalkar takes over the role from Abhay Hadap, who became the MCA secretary after a recent election victory.

This election marks the third one in recent months following the demise of MCA president Amol Kale. The new MCA president, Ajinkya Naik, emphasized the significant influence of club secretaries in this consistent winning streak, reiterating the association's dedication to the development of Mumbai cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024