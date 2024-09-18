Surendra Harmalkar Wins MCA Apex Council Election

Surendra Harmalkar triumphed over Deepan Mistry by a margin of 90 votes to secure a position in the Apex Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday.

Harmalkar received 185 votes compared to Mistry's 95 votes, with one vote being declared invalid. Harmalkar takes over the role from Abhay Hadap, who became the MCA secretary after a recent election victory.

This election marks the third one in recent months following the demise of MCA president Amol Kale. The new MCA president, Ajinkya Naik, emphasized the significant influence of club secretaries in this consistent winning streak, reiterating the association's dedication to the development of Mumbai cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)