Harry Brook, stepping in as England's cricket captain, aims to bring a relaxed yet aggressive approach to the upcoming ODI series against Australia. 'Whatever you feel like doing, just do it,' Brook said, embodying England's contemporary cricket philosophy.

England's ODI team will be guided by Brook in the absence of Jos Buttler. The team will follow the principles instilled by test coach Brendon McCullum, aligning closely with the so-called 'Bazball' revolution that has revamped English cricket.

As England faces a reboot in ODI cricket following a poor World Cup title defense, the series against Australia provides a platform for new and less experienced players. Brook, who will bat at number 4, confirmed Jofra Archer's participation, marking his ODI return after over a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)