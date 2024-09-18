India's Inclusive Sporting Future: NADA Hosts Second Inclusion Conclave
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the second Inclusion Conclave in Delhi, focusing on developing inclusive sports infrastructure and anti-doping measures. The event highlighted India's commitment to empowering Divyang sportspersons and promoting ethical practices in sports.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the second edition of the Inclusion Conclave, organised by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), in Delhi on Wednesday. Mandaviya emphasized India's progress in sports under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, focusing on quality training, inclusive infrastructure, and grassroots talent development.
Mandaviya noted India's commitment to empowering Divyang athletes and highlighted the nation's increased role in anti-doping through international cooperation. He also released 'NADA India's Anti-Doping Guide' in Braille, aimed at breaking exclusion barriers in the anti-doping sector.
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse also emphasized inclusivity, ensuring every individual—regardless of background, gender, age, or ability—has the opportunity to excel in sports. Distinguished international participants, including Dr Mayumi YaYa Yamamoto and UNESCO officials, joined the event, which featured panels on legal frameworks, technology, and sport values, along with insights from para-athletes.
