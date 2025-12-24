Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Chicago

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to allow the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago, opposing President Trump's plan to use military forces in Democratic-led areas. The decision upholds a judge's order blocking the move while legal challenges continue from Illinois state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

In a recent decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a crucial Justice Department request, stopping President Donald Trump from dispatching National Guard troops to the Chicago area. The proposed action was part of the President's broader strategy to utilize military forces in regions governed by Democrats, a move met with criticism from opponents who perceive it as retaliatory and suppressive.

The court's refusal to lift the judge's blocking order comes amid ongoing legal proceedings initiated by officials and community leaders in Illinois. They argue that the deployment is unwarranted and part of a broader campaign to quash dissent in areas not politically aligned with the federal administration.

This ruling maintains the current legal injunction against the military deployment, requiring the Justice Department to await further court proceedings before any potential troop mobilization in Chicago could proceed.

