Gautam Gambhir Praises Rohit Sharma's Leadership Ahead of India-Bangladesh Test Series

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has praised captain Rohit Sharma, describing him as a 'great guy' who commands significant respect in the dressing room. Rohit, who debuted in Test cricket in 2013 against the West Indies, has played in 59 long-format matches and 101 innings, amassing 4138 runs at an average of 45.47.

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh begins on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, with the second Test scheduled in Kanpur from September 27. Currently, India tops the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series lineup includes home matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand, and an away series against Australia.

In an interview with Jio Cinema, Gambhir added that his relationship with Rohit has been 'fabulous.' He emphasized that while there can be disagreements, the final decisions rest with the captain. "Rohit's leadership and respect in the dressing room are crucial. Our relationship was great when we played together, and I hope it continues that way," Gambhir stated.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are in top form, having recently whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 in their first Test series victory on Pakistani soil. They secured a 10-wicket win in the first Test and followed it up with a six-wicket triumph in the second.

(With inputs from agencies.)