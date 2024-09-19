Visa Hurdles Loom for World Cup Fans

At a recent press event, the U.S. Travel Association warned that the window to obtain a first-time U.S. visitor visa for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 is closing for soccer fans. This comes as visitor visa processing times have soared to 600 days in some countries.

Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, stated, 'If you don't have your visa today, you're not getting here for a World Cup that's taking place in 2026.' However, the U.S. State Department claims the situation is not that severe and that there is still plenty of time for fans to apply.

Currently, travelers face an average wait of 260 days for visa appointments, with countries like Colombia, Mexico, and India experiencing even longer delays. FIFA is coordinating with the U.S., Canadian, and Mexican governments to streamline visa processes for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)