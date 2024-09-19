Left Menu

Joe Schmidt Shakes Up Wallabies Lineup for Bledisloe Cup Clash

Australia coach Joe Schmidt has made several changes to the team to face New Zealand in the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. James Slipper is set to become Australia's most capped player. The Wallabies aim to rebound from a heavy defeat to Argentina with key players returning from injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 19-09-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 07:30 IST
  • Australia

Australia's coach Joe Schmidt has revamped his team's backline while making a solitary alteration upfront for the upcoming Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks, which also marks the first of two Bledisloe Cup matches. James Slipper is poised to surpass George Gregan and become Australia's most capped player, having been named as the replacement loosehead prop for his 140th test.

Following a devastating 67-27 loss to Argentina, the Wallabies will enter Stadium Australia with four players restored to the lineup after injury absences. Noah Lolesio returns at flyhalf, partnered with scrumhalf Nic White, while Tom Wright resumes his role at fullback. Hunter Paisami is back at the centers, showcasing his powerful running after recovering from a knee injury.

Andrew Kellaway shifts to the right wing, stepping in for teenager Max Jorgensen, who is out due to illness. Fraser McReight will make his debut for this year's Rugby Championship as an openside flanker, having recovered from a broken hand. Lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto returns to the squad from a shoulder injury but will start on the bench, while Brandon Paenga-Amosa is set for his first test since 2021 if he comes off the bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

