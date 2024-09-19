FIFA and WHO Launch Concussion Awareness Campaign: "Suspect and Protect"

FIFA, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), is launching the "Suspect and Protect: No Match is Worth the Risk" campaign to raise awareness about concussions in football. This initiative aligns with the Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023–2027 and was announced during the IFAB AGM in March 2024.

The campaign aims to educate players, coaches, and medical staff on recognizing the signs and symptoms of concussion—a serious traumatic brain injury that poses risks to all players. Endorsed by global figures in the sport, "Suspect and Protect" focuses on the fact that symptoms can take up to 72 hours to manifest and provides guidance for safely returning to play after a suspected or confirmed concussion.

Developed in consultation with FIFA Medical and WHO brain health experts, the campaign offers tailored resources for national teams, professional clubs, leagues, and grassroots communities. It will be promoted globally across FIFA channels, with toolkits distributed to the 211 FIFA Member Associations for localized implementation.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of prioritizing player safety: “Concussion is a brain injury and should always be taken seriously. By understanding the signs and treating concussions properly, we can ensure that football is enjoyed safely by everyone.”

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the public health implications of concussions in sports, stating, “This campaign promotes ways to protect the brains of footballers, young and old, from the risks of concussion.”

The "Suspect and Protect" campaign focuses on three key action points:

BE AWARE: Understand that concussion is a serious injury. Everyone involved in football should recognize common signs and know when to seek medical advice.

SUSPECT: Players who experience any impact to the head, neck, or body should be assessed for symptoms, which may include headaches, dizziness, memory problems, and sensitivity to light or noise.

PROTECT: Players showing concussion symptoms must leave the pitch immediately and see a doctor within 24 hours. Symptoms can evolve over time, and following medical guidance for a safe return to play is crucial—“No match is worth the risk.”

Through this campaign, FIFA and WHO aim to enhance awareness and promote safer practices in football, ensuring the health and well-being of players at all levels.