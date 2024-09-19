Left Menu

Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Dulip Samaraweera Slapped with 20-Year Ban in Australia

Former Sri Lankan test batsman Dulip Samaraweera has been banned from cricket roles in Australia for 20 years due to inappropriate behaviour with a female player. The governing body, Cricket Victoria, supported the decision after Samaraweera was found in breach of Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:18 IST
Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Dulip Samaraweera Slapped with 20-Year Ban in Australia
ban

Former Sri Lanka test batsman Dulip Samaraweera has received a 20-year ban from cricket roles in Australia following accusations of inappropriate behavior with a female player, according to Cricket Victoria (CV) on Thursday. Samaraweera, aged 52, was unreachable for immediate comment by Reuters.

Samaraweera, who participated in seven tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1993 and 1995, had been coaching women's teams in Victoria, including the Melbourne Stars WBBL team. Cricket Australia revealed in a statement that its Conduct Commission determined that Samaraweera violated CA's code of conduct, leading to his ban from any position within CA or state and territory associations in Australia.

Cricket Victoria endorsed this decision. "It is our view that the conduct was utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria," CV's CEO Nick Cummins stated. "The victim in this case has shown remarkable strength and courage in speaking out. She will continue to receive our ongoing support to help her achieve her goals on and off the field."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024