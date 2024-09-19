Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Dulip Samaraweera Slapped with 20-Year Ban in Australia
Former Sri Lankan test batsman Dulip Samaraweera has been banned from cricket roles in Australia for 20 years due to inappropriate behaviour with a female player. The governing body, Cricket Victoria, supported the decision after Samaraweera was found in breach of Cricket Australia's code of conduct.
Former Sri Lanka test batsman Dulip Samaraweera has received a 20-year ban from cricket roles in Australia following accusations of inappropriate behavior with a female player, according to Cricket Victoria (CV) on Thursday. Samaraweera, aged 52, was unreachable for immediate comment by Reuters.
Samaraweera, who participated in seven tests and five ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1993 and 1995, had been coaching women's teams in Victoria, including the Melbourne Stars WBBL team. Cricket Australia revealed in a statement that its Conduct Commission determined that Samaraweera violated CA's code of conduct, leading to his ban from any position within CA or state and territory associations in Australia.
Cricket Victoria endorsed this decision. "It is our view that the conduct was utterly reprehensible and a betrayal of everything we stand for at Cricket Victoria," CV's CEO Nick Cummins stated. "The victim in this case has shown remarkable strength and courage in speaking out. She will continue to receive our ongoing support to help her achieve her goals on and off the field."
(With inputs from agencies.)
