Stephen Larkham's Coaching Journey: From Brumbies to Test Level Dreams

Stephen Larkham, head coach of the ACT Brumbies, is eyeing future opportunities in test-level rugby coaching, even after renewing his contract with the Brumbies through 2028. Despite his focus on Canberra, Larkham remains a notable figure in international coaching discussions, having been linked to the prestigious All Blacks position.

The Brumbies currently lead the Super Rugby Pacific standings, maintaining a winning streak with significant victories, including their first away triumph over the Canterbury Crusaders in 26 years. Larkham, a former Wallabies player, has been pivotal in this success since returning to the team in 2022 after a coaching stint in Ireland.

Larkham, 51, expressed satisfaction at leading the Brumbies, appreciating the team's talented players and staff. While flattered by mentions for the All Blacks role, Larkham emphasizes his current commitment to the Brumbies, hinting at ambitions for international coaching challenges in the future.