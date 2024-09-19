Left Menu

Kicking Past Hardships: The Inspiring Journey of Patrik Paladi and Oltalom Sport Association

For the past decade, 22-year-old Patrik Paladi from Hungary has found stability through soccer, overcoming personal hardships and gaining opportunities to travel. His journey with the Oltalom Sport Association culminated in winning a silver medal at the Homeless Euro 2024. Now, the team heads to the Homeless World Cup in Seoul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:31 IST
For the past decade, 22-year-old Hungarian Patrik Paladi has found stability and friendship through soccer, a sport that helped him finish secondary school and overcome his family's financial struggles.

Paladi's dedication brought him to the Homeless Euro 2024 football championship in Hamburg, where his team won a silver medal. The team, managed by Hungary's Oltalom Sport Association, is now set to compete at the Homeless World Cup in Seoul.

Oltalom provides free sports opportunities for impoverished youngsters, homeless individuals, and young refugees. Despite financial challenges and a lack of state support, the association builds resilience and life skills among its participants. Many come from state foster care, and the initiative has become a beacon of hope and inclusivity for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

