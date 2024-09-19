Hockey Triumph: India's Fifth Unbeaten Asia Champions Trophy Victory Over China

The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, clinched the Asia Champions Trophy final with a 1-0 win against China, arriving in Delhi on Thursday after their victorious campaign.

"We feel very good and it is very special for us…this was a very important tournament for us…we didn't have much time to prepare for this tournament," remarked Harmanpreet while speaking to ANI. Expressing his enthusiasm, head coach Craig Fulton added, "I think this is fantastic, it has always been our goal to be number one in Asia… it was a good tournament to win."

India secured the men's Asian Champions Trophy for the fifth time, remaining unbeaten throughout the competition. They previously won titles in 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023. The decisive moment in the final came when Harmanpreet passed to Jugraj Singh, who capitalized to break China's defense. A red card for China's goalkeeper Wang Weihao left them a man down, enabling India to hold their lead and defend their title.

(With inputs from agencies.)