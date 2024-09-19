Manchester City's Champions 4-in-a-Row Trophy Tour Arrives in Delhi

Manchester City, known for their historic four consecutive English Premier League titles, have touched down in India's capital, New Delhi, as part of their Champions 4-in-a-Row Trophy Tour. This tour features the Premier League trophy alongside the Club World Cup and Community Shield trophies.

The trophies will be displayed at various activities led by former Manchester City and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips. One key event is a fan gathering on Sunday, September 22, where supporters can watch Manchester City take on Arsenal FC at Vegas Mall. Fans are advised to pre-register as spots are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Shaun Wright-Phillips expressed excitement about returning to India, saying, 'We are thrilled to interact with our Indian fan base again as we showcase the Premier League, Club World Cup, and Community Shield Trophies.'

Wright-Phillips also highlighted the timing of their visit, which aligns with an important fixture against Arsenal FC. The defending champions, led by stars Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, stand at the top of the Premier League table with 12 points from four games. Additionally, Manchester City will conduct a free coaching course to improve local community and grassroots coaches. This initiative aims to upskill over 150 community coaches across five cities, promoting healthier lives through football.

(With inputs from agencies.)