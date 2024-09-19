Left Menu

Pithoragarh Hurricanes Triumph in Rain-Shortened Clash, Move to Top Spot

The Pithoragarh Hurricanes claimed a seven-wicket win over Dehradun Warriors in a rain-shortened match of the Uttarakhand Premier League 2024. Vijay Sharma's unbeaten 50 off 23 balls led the successful chase of 104, propelling the Hurricanes to the top of the standings. Rain caused earlier match postponements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:33 IST
Pithoragarh Hurricanes' Vijay Sharma during Uttarakhand Premier League (Image: UPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pithoragarh Hurricanes secured a seven-wicket victory against Dehradun Warriors in a rain-affected match, moving to the top of the Uttarakhand Premier League 2024 standings. Vijay Sharma emerged as the star performer, smashing an unbeaten 50 off 23 deliveries.

The Hurricanes' chase of 104 faced early setbacks, losing both openers quickly. However, a 42-run partnership between Vijay Sharma and Neeraj Rathour steadied the innings. Rathour's dismissal for 28 took place after a direct hit run-out by substitute fielder Ashar Khan.

Undeterred by the pressure, Sharma, along with Parmendar Chadda, who scored 20 off 10 balls, secured victory with an unbeaten 57-run stand, concluding with a six on the final ball. The game was reduced to 12 overs per side due to earlier rain delays, which also led to the abandonment of the Women's league match.

Dehradun Warriors, sent to bat first, reached 103/6 with key contributions from Vaibhav Bhatt and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi. Big hits from Aditya Tare, Dikshanshu Negi, and Rakshit Rohi added valuable runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

