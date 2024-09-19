Left Menu

Punjab Triumphs in Nail-Biting Shootout to Win 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship

Punjab edged out Uttar Pradesh 4-3 in a thrilling shootout to claim the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship title. The final saw both teams locked at 3-3 in regulation time. During the shootout, Uttar Pradesh's players were outmatched by Punjab, who secured the victory. Haryana claimed third place with a 5-0 win over Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:58 IST
Punjab edged out Uttar Pradesh 4-3 in a thrilling shootout to claim the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship title here on Thursday.

In a tightly-contested final, Sukhwinder Singh (5'),Jarman Singh (33'), and Jobanpreet Singh (39') found the back of the net forPunjab, while Ajeet Yadav (31'), Suraj Pal (48'), and Akash Pal (54') scored for Uttar Pradesh, leaving the teams locked at 3-3 in regulation time.

During the shootout, Uttar Pradesh's Akash Pal, Nitish Bhardwaj, and Ajeet Yadav converted their attempts, but Punjab prevailed as Japnit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Jarman Singh and Lovenoor Singh all scored to secure the title.

In the third-place match, Haryana outclassed Karnataka with a commanding 5-0 victory. Amit Khasa (30'), Navraj Singh (50'), Nitin (54'), Manish Kumar (55') and Sahil Ruhal (59') scored to give Haryana third place on the podium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

