Tvesa Malik's Steady Start at La Sella Open

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik made a striking start with a two-under 70 in the opening round of the million-dollar La Sella Open on the Ladies European Tour.

Tvesa, who is eyeing her maiden victory and is also gearing up for her home open, the Hero Women's Indian Open, began on the tenth hole. Displaying consistent form, she scored eight pars and a birdie on the back nine. On her second nine, she hit birdies on the first and third holes, reaching three-under when she dropped a shot on the Par-3 fourth and parred the remaining holes, concluding with a two-under card. Currently tied for 15th, Tvesa's position could change as the round progresses.

The initial leader, Virginia Elena Carta of Italy, achieved a bogey-free five-under 67, sharing the lead with Germany's Helen Briem, who had eight birdies and three bogeys.

Finland's Ursula Wikstrom, Samantha Bruce of the Philippines, France's Nastasia Nadaud, and Japan's Ayaka Uehara were tied for third place at four-under 68 each. Other Indian contenders like Pranavi Urs, Seher Atwal, and Ridhima Dilawari had mixed results. The La Sella Open was introduced to the LET calendar in 2023 and continues at La Sella Golf Resort with a 72-hole stroke play competition.

