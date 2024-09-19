Teen Golf Sensation Kartik Singh Eyes Asia-Pacific Victory

In a quest to represent India, young golfer Kartik Singh, who is yet to turn 15, is focused on excelling at the prestigious Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) set to take place at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in Japan from October 3 to 6.

The teenager gained recognition last year as one of the youngest players to make the cut at just 13 years, nine months, and 22 days. This year, however, he has set his sights on achieving greater success in Japan.

Throughout 2024, Kartik has shown immense progress, participating in over a dozen tournaments that offer World Amateur Golf Ranking points. He has secured Top-10 finishes 11 times and emerged victorious at significant championships. Other notable Indian players in the championship include Rakshit Dahiya, Krishnav Nikhil Chopra, and Vedant Sirohi.

(With inputs from agencies.)