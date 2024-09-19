Italy Faces Argentina in Davis Cup Finals Opener

Defending champion Italy is set to face Argentina in the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals this November.

Thursday's draw in Malaga, Spain, also features matchups of the United States against Australia, Germany against Canada, and the Netherlands against Spain.

After winning their groups last week, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the US entered as seeded nations. Semi-final destinies await the winners of these matchups, with Italy having secured its first Davis Cup title since 1976 by beating Australia in last year's final, also in Malaga.

