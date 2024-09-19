Left Menu

Italy Faces Argentina in Davis Cup Finals Opener

Defending champion Italy will face Argentina in the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals in November. Draws also include the United States vs. Australia, Germany vs. Canada, and Netherlands vs. Spain. Winners will proceed to the semi-finals, with Italy having won its first title since 1976 last year.

Defending champion Italy is set to face Argentina in the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals this November.

Thursday's draw in Malaga, Spain, also features matchups of the United States against Australia, Germany against Canada, and the Netherlands against Spain.

After winning their groups last week, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the US entered as seeded nations. Semi-final destinies await the winners of these matchups, with Italy having secured its first Davis Cup title since 1976 by beating Australia in last year's final, also in Malaga.

