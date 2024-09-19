McLaren Racing Steps Into the Spotlight at Singapore Grand Prix

McLaren Racing heads into the Singapore Grand Prix as Formula 1's hot new contenders, positioned to challenge Red Bull and Max Verstappen's dominance. Red Bull has controlled the drivers' and constructors' championships since Verstappen's 2021 win. Currently, Verstappen holds three consecutive titles while Red Bull has led consecutively.

However, McLaren took the lead with Oscar Piastri's win and Lando Norris' fourth-place finish, marking their first constructors' lead since 2014. McLaren begins the weekend in Singapore with a 20-point lead over Red Bull. CEO Zak Brown is optimistic about McLaren's prospects for both the drivers' and constructors' titles.

McLaren's strategic focus is on Norris for the drivers' championship, despite him trailing Verstappen by 59 points. Piastri's acceptance of his supporting role demonstrates team unity. With Red Bull's recent falloff, Ferrari is now considered a significant rival. Under team principal Andrea Stella, Brown has rejuvenated McLaren, aiming to replicate this success in their IndyCar program.

