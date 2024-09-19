Sports Highlights: Manning and Lynch Lead Hall of Fame Nominees, Cardinals End Season for RHP Lance Lynn

In a noteworthy development, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning and running back Marshawn Lynch headlined the list of 167 modern-day nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals will wrap up the season without right-hander Lance Lynn, who has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a troubled right knee. The Cardinals have called up Michael McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis to fill the void.

On another front, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is making moves to bring a WNBA expansion team back to Houston, aiming to revive the legacy of the Houston Comets.

