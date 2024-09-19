Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Manning and Lynch Lead Hall of Fame Nominees, Cardinals End Season for RHP Lance Lynn

This sports roundup highlights Eli Manning and Marshawn Lynch leading the 2025 Hall of Fame nominees along with several other notable sports events. These include Lance Lynn's season-ending injury, efforts to bring back a WNBA team to Houston, and Shohei Ohtani nearing an MLB record. Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert also parted ways after a disappointing U.S. Open run.

Updated: 19-09-2024 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a noteworthy development, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning and running back Marshawn Lynch headlined the list of 167 modern-day nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals will wrap up the season without right-hander Lance Lynn, who has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a troubled right knee. The Cardinals have called up Michael McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis to fill the void.

On another front, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is making moves to bring a WNBA expansion team back to Houston, aiming to revive the legacy of the Houston Comets.

