FIFA and AIFF Conclude Four-Day Coach Capacity Building Workshop in Kolkata

The four-day FIFA Coach Capacity Building Workshop, organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and facilitated by FIFA experts Simon Toselli and Stephanie Spielmann, wrapped up at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Kolkata on Thursday, September 19, 2024. According to an AIFF press release, the workshop is a crucial part of the FIFA Women's League Development initiative, which falls under the broader FIFA Women's Development Programme.

The event was attended by 25 coaches, including 19 women and six men from the Indian women's national teams, IWL, IWL 2 clubs, and various other stakeholders from 12 states. Simon Toselli, a FIFA Women's Football Technical Expert, and Stephanie Spielmann, a former player, UEFA A-License coach, and FIFA and OFC instructor, led the sessions. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who addressed the participants on the third day, emphasized the untapped potential of women's football in India, advocating for a comprehensive leadership training program to achieve international success.

Highlighting the regional popularity of women's football, Chaubey urged participants to identify and nurture more talent, aiming to develop a pool of at least 200 skilled female footballers aged 17 to 23. He underlined the importance of advanced training and ample match time in preparation for events like the 2030 Asian Games and the 2029 AFC Women's Asian Cup. Chaubey extended his gratitude to FIFA for their support and the significant 138 percent increase in women's football participation in India.

The workshop featured a mix of theoretical sessions in the mornings, practical field sessions in the afternoons, and personalized one-on-one breakout sessions with the experts. Toselli and Spielmann shared insights on women's football, leadership skills, playing styles, game models, positional coaching, fitness, periodization, and general characteristics of female football players. Toselli underscored the importance of effective communication, while Spielmann highlighted the need for practical demonstrations in coaching to save time and enhance understanding.

Both experts encouraged coaches to engage in deep reflection, identify strengths and weaknesses, and make necessary adjustments to overcome challenges. The overall aim was to build a solid foundation for women's football in India through enhanced coaching knowledge and expertise.

