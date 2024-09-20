Left Menu

Golf-Baldwin leads BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy snaps club

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:13 IST
England's Matthew Baldwin eclipsed a powerful field to lead the BMW PGA Championship by one stroke after the first round at Wentworth on Thursday. Baldwin signed for a seven-under round of 65 to top the leaderboard from Denmark's Niklas Norgaard and Belgium's Thomas Detry who carded six-under rounds.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was one of 11 players piled-up on five-under although the former world number one will remember his opening round after snapping a club. McIlroy described it as a "weird feeling" after the bizarre incident in the par-five 12th where the clubhead detached from the shaft of his nine iron while playing his approach.

Incredibly, McIlroy still birdied the hole. "I hit a nine iron on the ninth and I looked at it and it looked like the ferrule was coming loose, but it was the head attached to the shaft," McIlroy said.

"I didn't realise it when I hit the shot on 12 and it was a weird feeling. You're expecting the weight of the club to pull through and there was nothing there." McIlroy had a run of four birdies in a row early in his round but an eventful finish saw him go out of bounds at the 18th where he dropped his second shot of the day.

The 38-year-old Baldwin carded seven birdies and no bogeys to snatch the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

