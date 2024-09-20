Graham Arnold Steps Down as Australia Coach Amidst World Cup Struggles
Graham Arnold has resigned as the coach of the Australian national soccer team following a poor start in World Cup qualifying. Despite a strong endorsement from Football Australia, Arnold decided it was best for the nation and the team. The search for a new coach is already underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 07:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 07:00 IST
Graham Arnold has announced his resignation as the coach of Australia's national soccer team, citing the decision as beneficial for the nation after a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.
Arnold's resignation comes on the heels of a surprising 1-0 defeat to Bahrain and a goalless draw against Indonesia, prompting widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike.
Football Australia, which had recently supported the 61-year-old coach, is now focused on finding his successor before the October round of qualifiers, aiming to ensure a seamless transition and maintain team stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement