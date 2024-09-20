Graham Arnold Steps Down as Australia Coach Amidst World Cup Struggles

Graham Arnold has announced his resignation as the coach of Australia's national soccer team, citing the decision as beneficial for the nation after a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

Arnold's resignation comes on the heels of a surprising 1-0 defeat to Bahrain and a goalless draw against Indonesia, prompting widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike.

Football Australia, which had recently supported the 61-year-old coach, is now focused on finding his successor before the October round of qualifiers, aiming to ensure a seamless transition and maintain team stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)