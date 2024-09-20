Left Menu

David Raya's Heroics Secure Crucial Point for Arsenal in Champions League

David Raya's double save from a penalty secured Arsenal a 0-0 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League, demonstrating his shot-stopping prowess. The Spanish goalkeeper's performance provided a morale boost for the team, which is struggling with injuries, particularly to captain Martin Odegaard.

Updated: 20-09-2024 09:04 IST
David Raya came up big for Arsenal in their Champions League opener, making a heroic double save to secure a 0-0 draw against Atalanta. His crucial intervention from a penalty in the 51st minute was celebrated by his teammates as wildly as a goal.

The Spanish goalkeeper first dived to his right to block a spot-kick from Mateo Retegui, then quickly sprang to his feet to claw away a header from the rebound. Raya's performance was a clear demonstration of his exceptional shot-stopping ability.

With Arsenal missing their attacking spark due to captain Martin Odegaard's ankle injury, the team will likely need more defensive heroics as they face Manchester City next. Raya's form could be key to another strong performance.

