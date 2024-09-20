Left Menu

John Higgins Hits 1,000 Century Breaks

Scotland's John Higgins became only the second snooker player to reach 1,000 career century breaks. Achieving this milestone during a defeat to Mark Allen at the English Open, Higgins joins Ronnie O'Sullivan in this exclusive club. World number one, Judd Trump, is expected to reach the milestone next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:23 IST
Scotland's John Higgins achieved a significant milestone in snooker by becoming only the second player to reach 1,000 career century breaks. This accomplishment occurred during his match against Mark Allen at the English Open, despite him losing 4-3.

Higgins, a four-time World Champion at age 49, joins Ronnie O'Sullivan, who reached the 1,000-century mark in 2019. Higgins accomplished the feat by recording two 100-plus breaks during the game.

The next player anticipated to hit this milestone is World No. 1 Judd Trump, who currently has 998 century breaks. Expressing his pride, Higgins said, 'It's a good achievement. I've played this game for so long to get to that milestone. You have to be proud of that.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

