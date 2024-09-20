India Dominates Bangladesh in First Innings with an All-Round Bowling Performance

India wrapped up their first innings with a strong total of 376 runs, setting a formidable target for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's batting response faltered early, with Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan falling cheaply. Najmul Hossain Shanto offered some resistance with 20 runs but eventually succumbed to Mohammed Siraj.

Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India's bowling attack with four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two crucial dismissals. Bangladesh was all out for 149 in 47.1 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)