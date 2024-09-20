Surrey Clinches Third Consecutive County Championship Title

Surrey successfully defended their County Championship title to claim the trophy for the third consecutive season on Friday, following Somerset's loss to Lancashire. Rory Burns' side secured a 10-wicket victory over Durham on Thursday, setting the stage for their rivals to keep the title race alive until the season's final week.

Despite their efforts, Somerset suffered a 168-run defeat on the final morning, allowing Surrey to be crowned champions with a round to spare. Throughout Somerset's match, Surrey players were glued to the screens, celebrating their title win in The Oval's dressing room.

Surrey's 23rd title win puts them just 10 behind Yorkshire's record of 33 and marks the first instance of a team winning three consecutive titles since Yorkshire achieved the feat 56 years ago.

