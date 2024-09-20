India Take Control: Leading in Chennai After Ashwin and Jadeja’s Heroics

CHENNAI, India, Sept 20 (Reuters) - India spared Bangladesh the ignominy of a follow-on but grabbed an overall lead of 308 with seven wickets in hand to take control of the opening test in Chennai on Friday. The hosts posted 376 in their first innings, a remarkable recovery from a precarious 34-3, riding a match-defining seventh-wicket partnership of 199 between Ravichandran Ashwin (113) and Ravindra Jadeja (86).

Seamer Jasprit Bumrah then wrecked Bangladesh, who folded for 149 handing India a significant lead of 227 in the bowler-dominated contest. Seventeen wickets tumbled on a frenetic day two, with India reaching 81-3 at stumps. Shubman Gill was batting on 33 with Rishabh Pant on 12 at the other end.

Jadeja said India would like to add another 120-150 runs to their lead before attacking their opponents again on Saturday. 'There is something in the wicket for the fast bowler and for the spinner also. The odd ball is spinning or keeping low. So, I think all five (India) bowlers will be in play,' he said.

