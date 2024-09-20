Pakistan Cricket Board Revises Schedule for England Test Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday a revised schedule for their home three-test series against England. The second test has been relocated from Karachi to Multan due to a major facelift at the Karachi stadium for the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

The series will open with two tests in Multan from October 7-11 and October 15-19. The third test is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from October 24-28.

Usman Wahla, the director of PCB, highlighted their excitement to welcome the England men's cricket team back to Pakistan and assured fans of a memorable tour despite the minor adjustments. England, who last toured Pakistan in 2005, will arrive in Multan on October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)