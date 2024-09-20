Pakistan Cricket Board Revises Schedule for England Test Series
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised the schedule for their home three-test series against England. The second test will now be played in Multan instead of Karachi due to ongoing renovations for the ICC Champions Trophy. England will begin their tour on October 2, 2023.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday a revised schedule for their home three-test series against England. The second test has been relocated from Karachi to Multan due to a major facelift at the Karachi stadium for the ICC Champions Trophy next year.
The series will open with two tests in Multan from October 7-11 and October 15-19. The third test is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from October 24-28.
Usman Wahla, the director of PCB, highlighted their excitement to welcome the England men's cricket team back to Pakistan and assured fans of a memorable tour despite the minor adjustments. England, who last toured Pakistan in 2005, will arrive in Multan on October 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
