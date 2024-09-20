Left Menu

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker's Hamstring Injury Puts Saturday's Game in Doubt

Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, could miss Saturday's match against Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury. Manager Arne Slot revealed that the injury, which worsened after the Champions League win over AC Milan, is not long-term but may keep Alisson sidelined. Caoimhin Kelleher is on standby.

Liverpool's star goalkeeper Alisson Becker is nursing a nagging hamstring injury, potentially sidelining him for Saturday's crucial match against Bournemouth at Anfield.

Concerns over congested schedules were amplified by Alisson prior to Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League victory over AC Milan, a game in which he played through discomfort.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that the injury predates the Milan match but worsened after it. Slot described the condition as 'a slight issue with one of his muscles,' stressing the need to evaluate Alisson's fitness closer to the game. Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is poised to step in if needed, especially after Liverpool's surprising 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest last week.

Despite the challenge, Slot remains optimistic about Alisson's short-term recovery. Alisson recently voiced concerns about the growing pressure from congested match schedules and increased workloads, which have exacerbated his condition. The revamped Champions League format has resulted in a higher number of games, intensifying the demands on players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

