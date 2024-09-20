Springboks Gear Up for Crucial Rugby Championship Matches

The South African rugby team is bracing for two critical Rugby Championship encounters against Argentina in the coming days. Under the leadership of Salmaan Moerat, they aim to secure their fifth southern hemisphere title with a focus on executing a strong away performance this Saturday.

The Springboks currently hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Argentina and have prepared for a tough match in Santiago del Estero, followed by a home game in Nelspruit. Victory in either game will clinch their first title since 2019, despite making 10 changes to their starting lineup and resting several key players.

Moerat emphasized the importance of concentrating on their processes rather than the outcome, acknowledging Argentina as a desperate and well-coached team. The scorching heat in Santiago del Estero, expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius, will test the stamina of both teams. The availability of experienced players like Eben Etzebeth, who could match the record for Springbok caps, adds depth to the South African bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)