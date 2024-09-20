Left Menu

Chepauk's Pace Revolution: Red Soil Brings Fast Bowling Back to Chennai

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, known for its spin-friendly pitches, has witnessed a shift towards pace bowling. This change was evident during a recent match where Indian pacers dominated, harkening back to a rare event in 1979. This transformation aligns with the team’s strategy for Australia.

Updated: 20-09-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:24 IST
The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, traditionally known as a spinner's paradise, has witnessed a surprising shift towards pace bowling. In a recent match that saw Indian pacers leading the attack, the stadium's character diverged from its long-standing reputation for spin dominance.

Recent encounters saw the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep taking center stage with eight wickets between them. This performance breaks a trend observed since the late 70s when a trio of Indian pacers dominated against the West Indies in 1979.

This strategic shift aligns with preparations for an upcoming tour to Australia, with the new red-soil pitch at Chepauk aiding fast bowlers. Even seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledged the pitch transformation, reflecting on similar conditions during his U-19 play days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

