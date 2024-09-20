Left Menu

Karunaratne and Chandimal's Crucial Partnership Puts Sri Lanka Ahead in Test Match

Former captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal combined for 147 runs, setting Sri Lanka up for a 202-run lead against New Zealand after three days in the first test. Karunaratne and Chandimal navigated tricky conditions to secure a strong position in the match. Both teams now look to capitalize after a rest day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:33 IST
Karunaratne and Chandimal's Crucial Partnership Puts Sri Lanka Ahead in Test Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On Friday, former captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal combined for 147 runs, securing Sri Lanka a 202-run lead against New Zealand after three days of the first test.

Karunaratne scored 83 while Chandimal added 61, bringing Sri Lanka's total to 237-4 by stumps in its second innings. The duo showed resilience on a challenging pitch in Galle, after Pathum Nissanka's early dismissal.

"When the ball is turning in Galle, defense is a dangerous option. You should always look at scoring runs," Karunaratne noted. "It was a good partnership with Chandimal. We have played a lot of cricket together and we understand each other's game."

Despite a commendable performance from New Zealand's pacer William O'Rourke, who took three wickets, Sri Lanka's lead continued to grow. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews further solidified the innings with a 59-run stand.

New Zealand resumed on Friday at 255-4 and was all out for 340. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips made notable contributions, but Sri Lanka capitalized on their run-out opportunities. Prabath Jayasuriya was the standout bowler with four wickets.

Due to an election on Saturday, play will resume on Sunday. Sri Lanka aims to extend their lead to about 300 to 350 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024