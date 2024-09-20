Karunaratne and Chandimal's Crucial Partnership Puts Sri Lanka Ahead in Test Match
Former captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal combined for 147 runs, setting Sri Lanka up for a 202-run lead against New Zealand after three days in the first test. Karunaratne and Chandimal navigated tricky conditions to secure a strong position in the match. Both teams now look to capitalize after a rest day.
On Friday, former captains Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal combined for 147 runs, securing Sri Lanka a 202-run lead against New Zealand after three days of the first test.
Karunaratne scored 83 while Chandimal added 61, bringing Sri Lanka's total to 237-4 by stumps in its second innings. The duo showed resilience on a challenging pitch in Galle, after Pathum Nissanka's early dismissal.
"When the ball is turning in Galle, defense is a dangerous option. You should always look at scoring runs," Karunaratne noted. "It was a good partnership with Chandimal. We have played a lot of cricket together and we understand each other's game."
Despite a commendable performance from New Zealand's pacer William O'Rourke, who took three wickets, Sri Lanka's lead continued to grow. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews further solidified the innings with a 59-run stand.
New Zealand resumed on Friday at 255-4 and was all out for 340. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips made notable contributions, but Sri Lanka capitalized on their run-out opportunities. Prabath Jayasuriya was the standout bowler with four wickets.
Due to an election on Saturday, play will resume on Sunday. Sri Lanka aims to extend their lead to about 300 to 350 runs.
