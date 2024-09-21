Beatriz Haddad Maia Advances in Rain-Delayed Korea Open

Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the rain-delayed semifinals of the Korea Open with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova on Saturday. The tournament, held in Seoul, had faced persistent rain showers which washed out all play on Friday, forcing both the quarterfinals and semifinals to be played on the same day.

Notably, Haddad Maia was the 2017 runner-up in this WTA 500-level tournament. On Centre Court, the 21-year-old Kudermetova faced Haddad Maia while her sister Veronika Kudermetova, ranked 25th and 27 years old, played against Viktoriya Tomova on the Grandstand Court. Veronika emerged victorious with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Tomova.

Haddad Maia is scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals later on Saturday, potentially defeating both sisters in one day. In the later quarterfinals, top-seeded Daria Kasatkina faced former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. Kasatkina has not lost a set to Raducanu in their previous meetings. In another match, fourth-seeded Diana Shnaider played fifth-seeded Marta Kostyuk.

