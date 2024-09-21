Harmanpreet Singh Nominated for FIH Player of the Year
Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team, has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year Award following his stellar performance at the Paris Olympics. Singh led India to a bronze medal and was the top scorer with 10 goals. His leadership and achievements continue to inspire the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who led India to a second successive hockey bronze at the Olympics in Paris, has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year Award.
The 28-year-old drag-flicker, top scorer at Paris Olympics with 10 goals from eight matches, previously won the award from 2020-22.
'It's an honour to be nominated again,' he said, crediting his team for their support. Alongside Singh, nominees include Dutch players Thierry Brinkman, Joep de Mol, Germany's Hannes Müller, and England's Zach Wallace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement