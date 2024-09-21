Harmanpreet Singh Nominated for FIH Player of the Year

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who led India to a second successive hockey bronze at the Olympics in Paris, has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year Award.

The 28-year-old drag-flicker, top scorer at Paris Olympics with 10 goals from eight matches, previously won the award from 2020-22.

'It's an honour to be nominated again,' he said, crediting his team for their support. Alongside Singh, nominees include Dutch players Thierry Brinkman, Joep de Mol, Germany's Hannes Müller, and England's Zach Wallace.

