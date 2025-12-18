Left Menu

Pakistani Kabbadi Star Faces Backlash for Playing in Indian Team

Pakistani kabbadi player Ubaidullah Rajput faces disciplinary action for participating with an Indian team in a Bahrain tournament. Videos of him wearing an Indian shirt and waving the flag sparked controversy. The Pakistan Kabbadi Federation plans to discuss actions against him and other players in an emergency meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:36 IST
Pakistani kabbadi player Ubaidullah Rajput faces severe disciplinary action after playing for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain. The incident, which took place on December 16, attracted attention when videos showed him in an Indian shirt during the GCC Cup.

The Pakistan Kabbadi Federation's secretary, Rana Sarwar, announced an emergency meeting set for December 27, to discuss the matter and determine disciplinary actions against Rajput and others involved. Sarwar emphasized that the event, despite being labeled private, featured teams under national names, which raised concerns.

Rajput apologized, stating he was unaware of the team's identification as Indian. He highlighted past occurrences where players from India and Pakistan participated together without national labels. The federation is expected to take measures against unauthorised participation by 16 Pakistani players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

