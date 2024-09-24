Presidents Cup Showdown: Can the International Team Break the Streak?

The Presidents Cup rivalry has long been dominated by American teams, rendering it less of a rivalry and more of a predictable outcome. Adam Scott, no stranger to this disparity, recalls his debut in 2003 when the match ended in a rare tie.

Since that pivotal moment, the Americans have maintained an unbroken winning streak, leaving the sole International victory in 1998. With the next Presidents Cup set for Royal Montreal, Scott feels optimistic about breaking this cycle, citing a stronger, world-ranked team as their advantage.

Hopes are tied to home crowd support and strategic team moves, as players from six different countries, including three Canadians, prepare to challenge the Americans. Team camaraderie and a unified front could be the key to changing history.

