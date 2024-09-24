Jordie Barrett Out Due to Knee Injury, All Blacks Call Up Fresh Talent

All Blacks back Jordie Barrett has been ruled out of this weekend's test against Australia after scans revealed medial collateral ligament damage in his knee. Barrett, who limped off during the 31-28 win over the Wallabies, will be reassessed before the New Zealand tours to Japan and Europe.

Anton Lienert-Brown stepped in for Barrett last weekend and is expected to do so again for the Rugby Championship finale in Wellington. David Havili remains another midfield option for coach Scott Robertson.

With Ruben Love also sidelined due to a thigh injury, the All Blacks have called up uncapped utility Chay Fihaki for backline cover. Will Jordan was moved to fullback at the last minute in Sydney due to Beauden Barrett's sudden illness.

Tighthead prop Fletcher Newell has rejoined the squad after a calf injury kept him out of the Australia trip. Despite two losses in South Africa and a shocking home defeat to Argentina, the All Blacks secured the Bledisloe Cup last weekend.

Following Saturday's match in Wellington, the All Blacks will head to Yokohama to face Japan on Oct. 26 and later play tests against England, Ireland, France, and Italy in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)