Associate Minister of Justice Nicole McKee has introduced a Bill to improve the regulation of shooting clubs and ranges in New Zealand. The Arms (Shooting Clubs, Shooting Ranges and Other Matters) Amendment Bill seeks to amend Part 6 of the Arms Act 1983, making it easier for both pistol and non-pistol clubs to operate while ensuring public safety.

“The changes introduced in 2020 were overly restrictive and threatened the viability of many clubs,” McKee stated. The new Bill will maintain existing regulatory requirements for pistol clubs while streamlining annual reporting, simplify non-pistol club regulations by introducing an enrolment system, and clarify conditions for temporary non-pistol ranges.

Additional provisions will reduce the burden on operators regarding inspections and incorporate changes based on valuable feedback from consultations. McKee emphasized that these reforms are aligned with the Government's commitment to firearms reform and are part of the National-ACT coalition agreement. The Bill will proceed to its first reading and then to select committee for further input from interested parties.