Left Menu

Billy Horschel Clinches Second BMW PGA Championship Title

American Billy Horschel triumphed at the BMW PGA Championship, defeating Thriston Lawrence and Rory McIlroy in a dramatic play-off at Wentworth Club. The victory marks Horschel's second win in the tournament, highlighting his remarkable consistency and skill under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:03 IST
Billy Horschel Clinches Second BMW PGA Championship Title
Billy Horschel lifting BMW PGA Trophy (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

American golfer Billy Horschel clinched his second BMW PGA Championship title by overcoming Thriston Lawrence and Rory McIlroy in a sensational play-off at Wentworth Club. Known for his steadiness, Horschel carded four rounds in the 60s, including a career-best streak of seven consecutive birdies.

Horschel's birdie-birdie finish propelled him into a play-off with Lawrence and McIlroy. Lawrence faltered first with a wayward tee shot, falling into a bunker and later the water, which saw him eliminated. McIlroy and Horschel both rolled in birdies, forcing a second play-off hole.

On the second extra hole, McIlroy narrowly missed an eagle, allowing Horschel to sink a stunning putt and claim victory. Matthew Baldwin and Aaron Rai tied for third at 17 under, with Matteo Manassero, Ugo Coussaud, Antoine Rozner, and Niklas Norgaard one shot behind.

Horschel's win places him as a top contender in the Race to Dubai rankings, with McIlroy still leading. Horschel expressed elation over his win, while McIlroy noted he remains confident in his game despite the narrow miss.

Horschel stated, 'My heart was pounding and it's always fun being in those situations. I'm thrilled and speechless.' McIlroy added, 'The standard is so high; if you slip a bit, someone else takes advantage. Happy with my form and where my game is heading.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024