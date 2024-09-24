Billy Horschel Clinches Second BMW PGA Championship Title

American golfer Billy Horschel clinched his second BMW PGA Championship title by overcoming Thriston Lawrence and Rory McIlroy in a sensational play-off at Wentworth Club. Known for his steadiness, Horschel carded four rounds in the 60s, including a career-best streak of seven consecutive birdies.

Horschel's birdie-birdie finish propelled him into a play-off with Lawrence and McIlroy. Lawrence faltered first with a wayward tee shot, falling into a bunker and later the water, which saw him eliminated. McIlroy and Horschel both rolled in birdies, forcing a second play-off hole.

On the second extra hole, McIlroy narrowly missed an eagle, allowing Horschel to sink a stunning putt and claim victory. Matthew Baldwin and Aaron Rai tied for third at 17 under, with Matteo Manassero, Ugo Coussaud, Antoine Rozner, and Niklas Norgaard one shot behind.

Horschel's win places him as a top contender in the Race to Dubai rankings, with McIlroy still leading. Horschel expressed elation over his win, while McIlroy noted he remains confident in his game despite the narrow miss.

Horschel stated, 'My heart was pounding and it's always fun being in those situations. I'm thrilled and speechless.' McIlroy added, 'The standard is so high; if you slip a bit, someone else takes advantage. Happy with my form and where my game is heading.'

