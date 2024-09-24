Left Menu

Singapore’s Ex-Transport Minister Iswaran Pleads Guilty in Rare Graft Trial

Singapore's former Transport Minister, S. Iswaran, has pleaded guilty to receiving gifts while in office, a rare graft trial involving a state official. Iswaran was charged with taking kickbacks from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. The prosecution demanded a lighter sentence and the verdict is expected on Oct 3.

Singapore's former Transport Minister S. Iswaran has pleaded guilty to receiving gifts while in office. Local media reported the commencement of proceedings on Tuesday in a rare graft trial involving a state official in this Asian financial hub. The case has captivated the city-state known for its well-paid and efficient bureaucracy and strong governance.

Iswaran, who joined the cabinet in 2006, faces graft charges for accepting kickbacks from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, including tickets to English Premier League soccer matches and the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix. Despite his initial denial, Iswaran pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and accepting gifts without adequate payment.

Prosecutors reduced Iswaran's charges from 35 to five, requesting a lighter sentence of six to seven months in jail. The defence argues for eight weeks. Justice Vincent Hoong will reveal the sentencing on Oct 3. This marks the first such trial since 1986 when another minister faced similar accusations.

