Harry Brook Leads England to Vital Win Against Australia with Heroic Century

In a gripping showdown, England skipper Harry Brook etched his name into history books by joining an elite club of batters to score an ODI century against Australia while leading the team. Brook's unbeaten 110 guided England to a crucial win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the third ODI, reviving the five-match series at 2-1.

Coming to the crease with the scoreboard reading a precarious 11/2 and chasing a daunting 305, Brook stabilized the innings. He struck 13 boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 117.02, achieving a milestone that places him alongside Eoin Morgan, Michael Atherton, and David Gower.

Brook's heroics were complemented by Will Jacks, who scored a vital 84, and Liam Livingstone's quickfire 33*. Earlier, England had chosen to field, restricting Australia to 304/7. Despite strong performances from Steve Smith and Cameron Green, Australia fell short, missing out on extending their ODI winning streak to 15 and the chance to top the ICC rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)