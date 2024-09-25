Left Menu

Harry Brook Leads England to Vital Win Against Australia with Heroic Century

England captain Harry Brook joined an elite list by scoring an unbeaten century against Australia in the third ODI. His 110-run knock helped England secure a win via DLS, keeping the series alive at 2-1. This also bolstered Brook's ODI record, positioning him as a future all-format star.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:38 IST
Harry Brook Leads England to Vital Win Against Australia with Heroic Century
Harry Brook. (Photo- England Cricket X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping showdown, England skipper Harry Brook etched his name into history books by joining an elite club of batters to score an ODI century against Australia while leading the team. Brook's unbeaten 110 guided England to a crucial win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the third ODI, reviving the five-match series at 2-1.

Coming to the crease with the scoreboard reading a precarious 11/2 and chasing a daunting 305, Brook stabilized the innings. He struck 13 boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 117.02, achieving a milestone that places him alongside Eoin Morgan, Michael Atherton, and David Gower.

Brook's heroics were complemented by Will Jacks, who scored a vital 84, and Liam Livingstone's quickfire 33*. Earlier, England had chosen to field, restricting Australia to 304/7. Despite strong performances from Steve Smith and Cameron Green, Australia fell short, missing out on extending their ODI winning streak to 15 and the chance to top the ICC rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024