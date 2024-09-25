Virat Kohli Headlines Delhi's Probables for 2024-25 Ranji Trophy

Star India batter Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's list of probables for the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament as part of the 2024-25 domestic cricket season. The premier domestic red-ball tournament in Indian cricket, responsible for the rise of several Indian stars including Virat himself, starts on October 11. Delhi will be playing Chhattisgarh in their Elite Plate Group D match on the same date.

The list of probables also features international and Indian Premier League (IPL) stars such as Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, and Yash Dhull. Pant recently participated in the Duleep Trophy ahead of India's home series against Bangladesh, where he scored a century in the first Chennai Test. An official letter from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced the list of 84 probables, noting the presence of officials like Gursharan Singh, K Bhaskar Pillai, Rajeev Vinaik, Sarandeep Singh, and Rajan Manchanda at the selection committee meeting on September 24, 2024.

The committee has slated a fitness test for the selected probables on September 26, 2024. Players currently on international duty are exempt from the fitness test. Additionally, players under 23 years of age will be eligible for Under-23 trials if not selected for the Ranji Trophy squad. The selectors will have the final say on player placements.

Virat's last Ranji Trophy appearance dates back to November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh. In 146 first-class matches, he has amassed 11,120 runs at an average of 49.86, with 36 centuries and 38 fifties. The October 11 fixture precedes the Test series between India and New Zealand, offering Virat a chance for much-needed game time as he struggles with form this year.

Kohli has had a poor run of form across all formats in 2023. In 15 matches and 17 innings this year, he has scored just 319 runs at an average of 18.76, with only one half-century. His Test average is currently at an eight-year low. Since 2020, he has averaged just 32.72 in Tests.

In five Tests during the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, Virat has scored 392 runs at an average of 49.00. India needs Kohli to regain form to secure their maiden WTC title in upcoming matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia.

