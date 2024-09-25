Left Menu

Ben Stokes Open to White-Ball Cricket Return with Brendon McCullum at Helm

England Test captain Ben Stokes expresses willingness to rejoin white-ball cricket under coach Brendon McCullum. Stokes recently resumed playing as a specialist batter in ODIs but is focusing on fitness after past injuries. Future discussions with McCullum could see Stokes don England's blue jersey again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:23 IST
Ben Stpkes. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England Test skipper Ben Stokes indicated he is open to returning to white-ball cricket under newly-appointed coach Brendon McCullum. Stokes, instrumental in England's 2019 and 2022 World Cup victories, had stepped away from ODIs in 2022 due to burnout. However, he recently rejoined the side, playing as a specialist batter and scoring 539 runs in nine games with two centuries and three fifties. Despite his efforts, England's campaign in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India was disappointing, winning only three of nine games.

The veteran all-rounder has not featured in white-ball cricket since the World Cup in India, skipping England's T20 World Cup defence in June to focus on fitness. Stokes is currently prioritizing Test cricket and recovering from hamstring injury ahead of a series against Pakistan. He emphasized that discussions about a white-ball return with McCullum haven't taken place yet but remained open to the idea. McCullum will take charge of England's white-ball sides from January 2025.

"It is an amazing opportunity for the white-ball team to experience what Baz has brought to the Test team," Stokes told Sky Sports. He expressed full confidence in McCullum's coaching and indicated willingness to return if asked. Stokes, who has achieved significant success in white-ball cricket, is content focusing on Test cricket but remains open to future white-ball endeavors. Stokes expects to be fit for the Pakistan series, highlighting the importance of comprehensive rehab to regain full bowling capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

