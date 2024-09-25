Left Menu

Rafa Nadal's Potential Last Dance: Joining Spain's Davis Cup Squad

Carlos Alcaraz expressed excitement over Rafa Nadal joining Spain's Davis Cup team for the quarter-finals in November in Malaga. Nadal, who has struggled with injuries, may be nearing the end of his illustrious career. The Davis Cup could mark his final appearance, bringing valuable experience to the team.

Updated: 25-09-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:10 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has lauded the decision to include Rafa Nadal in Spain's Davis Cup team for the quarter-finals in Malaga this November, stating that he hopes the event does not signify the end of Nadal's storied career. The legendary tennis player, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, was a surprise addition to the Nov. 19-24 Final 8 lineup.

Nadal, 38, has been dealing with a severe hip injury that required surgery and limited his tournament appearances this year. He missed the U.S. Open and the Laver Cup in recent months due to fitness issues. Alcaraz, who previously partnered with Nadal at the Paris Olympics, mentioned how much he missed the veteran player. 'It's always great having Rafa around. I missed him in the Laver Cup,' said Alcaraz.

With the possibility of this being Nadal's last tournament, Alcaraz wants to cherish every moment. 'I don't want to think that it's a potential last dance for him in Malaga. I just want to enjoy seeing him on court as much as I can,' he said. Alcaraz himself is gearing up for the China Open and sees his recent Laver Cup performances as a confidence booster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

