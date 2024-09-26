Liverpool and Arsenal Dominate League Cup with Resounding Wins

Liverpool and Arsenal delivered commanding performances in the League Cup, each securing emphatic 5-1 victories on Wednesday. Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo were the stars for Liverpool as they dismantled West Ham United at Anfield, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Arsenal thrashed Bolton Wanderers with 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling playing pivotal roles in their comprehensive win. Manager Mikel Arteta's decision to shuffle his lineup paid off as Arsenal demonstrated their depth.

The victories highlight the formidable form of both clubs as they advance in the competition, aiming to add more silverware to their impressive histories.

