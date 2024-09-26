Left Menu

South American Soccer Showdown: River Plate vs Atletico Mineiro for Copa Libertadores Final Spot

Argentina's River Plate and Brazil's Atletico Mineiro will clash for a spot in the Copa Libertadores final. River Plate eliminated Colo Colo, while Atletico Mineiro ousted Fluminense. Botafogo joined the semifinals after a dramatic penalty shootout. The semifinal matchups promise thrilling South American soccer action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:29 IST
Argentina's River Plate and Brazil's Atletico Mineiro are set to clash for a coveted spot in the Copa Libertadores final, scheduled for November 30 in Buenos Aires.

River Plate secured their semifinal berth by edging out Chile's Colo Colo 2-1 on aggregate, with Facundo Colidio netting the decisive goal in the 16th minute of their home match on Tuesday.

Atletico Mineiro advanced to the semis with a 2-0 victory over defending champions Fluminense in Belo Horizonte, thanks to two goals from substitute striker Deyverson. Despite Fluminense's 1-0 win in the first leg in Rio de Janeiro, Mineiro triumphed on aggregate.

In another dramatic encounter, Botafogo made it to the semifinals for the first time in over 50 years after a nail-biting 5-4 penalty shootout win against Sao Paulo. The match ended 1-1 in regular time, with Thiago Almada and Jonathan Calleri scoring for their respective teams.

The final semifinal spot will be decided on Thursday when Uruguay's Peñarol hosts Brazil's Flamengo, following Peñarol's surprise 1-0 victory at the Maracanã Stadium last week.

Brazilian teams have dominated the Copa Libertadores, winning the last five editions of South America's most prestigious club soccer tournament.

