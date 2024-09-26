Left Menu

Wrestlers Hope for Vinesh Phogat as Sports Minister Amid Sexual Misconduct Controversy

Amid the fallout from sexual misconduct allegations against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, young female wrestlers in Haryana are rallying behind Olympian Vinesh Phogat for a governmental role. They hope her appointment as sports minister could rejuvenate wrestling arenas and assuage parental concerns regarding their safety.

Updated: 26-09-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:30 IST
Vinesh Phogat (Photo:@Phogat_Vinesh) Image Credit: Twitter (@Phogat_Vinesh)
With the akhadas witnessing a significant drop in attendance, especially among female grapplers, the young athletes believe that Phogat's election as sports minister could bring a much-needed change and revitalize wrestling arenas that once thrived.

Phogat's anticipated win in the October Haryana assembly polls, along with her exemplary Olympic performance, is viewed as a beacon of hope for grapplers facing uncertainty and parental opposition due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

