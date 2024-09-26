Left Menu

Jack Porter Becomes Arsenal’s Youngest-Ever First-Team Starter

Jack Porter, a 16-year-old goalkeeper, has become Arsenal's youngest ever player to start a first-team game, surpassing club icon Cesc Fabregas. Porter debuted against Bolton in the English League Cup, replacing David Raya due to injury. He is also an England under-17 international and was a substitute in the game against Manchester City.

Jack Porter has etched his name into Arsenal history by becoming the club's youngest-ever player to start a first-team game. The 16-year-old goalkeeper made his impressive debut against Bolton in the English League Cup.

Replacing David Raya, who was sidelined with a thigh injury, Porter stepped up to the challenge. At precisely 16 years and 72 days, Porter eclipsed the record previously held by club legend Cesc Fabregas, who debuted at 16 years and 177 days in October 2003.

Porter, also an England under-17 international, was recently a substitute in Arsenal's match against Manchester City. He now holds the title of the second-youngest player to represent Arsenal's first team, following Ethan Nwaneri, who played at just 15 years and 181 days old.

